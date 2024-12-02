GMFB Crew Would Favor Steelers Over Chiefs If Game Was Tomorrow

The second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule is full of big tests for the team to handle. So far, they’ve passed a lot more tests than they’ve failed. That includes beating QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 44-38 shootout on Sunday. Heck, even ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said that the win put the Steelers in the mix of Super Bowl contenders.
But the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are looming on the horizon. Even with upcoming games against the Philadelphia Eagles and a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens, plenty of people are looking forward to that matchup.
And how do people think that game will play out? It wasn’t long ago that most people would have chalked that game up as an automatic loss. But perhaps people’s minds are changing.
“Hey, question real quick,” said Peter Schrager on Monday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “Chiefs at Steelers on Netflix Christmas Day… I think the Steelers might be favored if that game was to be played tomorrow. What would you guys say about that? That’s how much difference these two teams look right now.”
If all you were to look at was the records, you’d have to think that statement is crazy. The Chiefs are 11-1 and have won the last two Super Bowls. The Steelers aren’t far behind at 9-3, but you’d have to give the nod to the team that’s got a proven track record of playoff success.
But three weeks ago, the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills. That came a week after a win over the Denver Broncos thanks to a blocked field goal that would have made it a Broncos win.
And the past two weeks, the Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers by three points and the Las Vegas Raiders by two. The Chiefs may be 11-1, but nine of those wins are by eight or fewer points. That’s not giving anyone confidence in them.
Meanwhile, the Steelers showcased an explosive offense against the Bengals on Sunday that no one expected. Despite the Bengals only having four wins, most people expected Burrow and company to handle the Steelers in Cincinnati. But that’s not what QB Russell Wilson allowed.
Wilson, outside of throwing a pick-six, had an incredible performance against the Bengals. Just check out Alex Kozora’s statistical breakdown of Wilson’s performance for all the details. Not only was it an incredible performance by recent Steelers’ standards, but it’s also one of Wilson’s best regular-season performances of his long career.
Former NFL WR/KR Isaiah Stanback certainly factored that into his answer to Schrager.
“I’d have to say yes, the Steelers have to be favored,” said Stanback. “Just because they’re playing lights-out offensively. The Chiefs aren’t playing lights-out anything.”
It’s hard to imagine, but the Steelers and Russell Wilson played better offensive football than the Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes did on Black Friday. Will that hold true come Christmas Day? There’s still time for that all to change. But perhaps the Steelers will be handing out presents to their fans and coal to the Chiefs in a few weeks.