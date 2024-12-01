George Pickens Says DBs Hold Him Because He’s ‘One Of The Top Receivers In The League’

The Pittsburgh Steelers won Sunday in Cincinnati, but there are some plays that would have been talked about quite a bit this week if they ended up losing. The beginning had the feel of one of those games where everything seemingly goes wrong. The Steelers’ first offensive drive was cut short by a pick-six thrown in the direction of George Pickens.

Pickens was asked about what happened on that play after the Steelers’ 44-38 win.

“Yeah, you know, plays happen. Guys hold me,” Pickens said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I’m gonna get held. I’m one of the top receivers in the league, so I’m gonna get held. You just gotta make plays when it happens.”

After being interfered with all the way down the field on the final Hail Mary play without a flag in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens was once again interfered with on the pick-six. Here is a clip of the play below.

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt pulled him down by the back of his helmet and then intercepted the pass for a touchdown. It was clear as day in real time and obviously on the replay, but there was no call on the field. Former NFL ref Gene Steratore even said on the broadcast that there should have been a penalty, especially with the contact involving Pickens’ helmet.

Is it open season on Pickens? Along with him not getting calls recently, he was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to partially negate a pair of big gains.

One reporter asked him if he feels like there’s a target on his back after the Steelers improved to 9-3.

“I hope not,” Pickens said. “I’m only out here just playing like every other receiver in the league. Certain calls don’t go my way. All you can do is just keep playing.”

At one point, Broderick Jones could be seen speaking with Pickens after one of his unsportsmanlike penalties. Mike Tomlin spoke with him after the pick-six. And the TV broadcast also showed a long chat between Cameron Heyward and Pickens during victory formation in the final quarter. For all that went wrong with Pickens, he never appeared too frustrated, and that is a good sign.

Pickens didn’t have many catches, but he made them count. He had three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, including a 36-yard pass from Russell Wilson deep down the field.

The calls will eventually go his way. The refs giveth and the refs taketh away.