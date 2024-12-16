George Pickens Doubles Down On Belief NFL Has ‘Vendetta’ Against Steelers

For the second time this season, George Pickens has taken to social media to state his case for a vendetta against himself and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following events from the Philadelphia Eagles game, Pickens took to social media to double down on his opinion.

In a post by NFLonCBS’ Instagram of Darius Slay throwing a punch at Darnell Washington, Pickens left a comment.

“But we got flagged. But y’all don’t think it’s a vendetta against the Steelers,” Pickens wrote.

Following a turnover by the special teams unit to get the Steelers into scoring range for the first time, Darnell Washington drove Darius Slayton nearly 20 yards on a block out of the back of the end zone, which sparked a scuffle. Multiple flags were thrown, replay assist got involved, and it ended with two flags against the Steelers and none against the Eagles.

The refs stated after the game that there were no punches thrown by the Eagles. According to that video, Slayton initiated the fight with a pair of punches at Washington. Obviously replay assist wouldn’t have access to this fan’s camera angle, but these scrums almost always result in offsetting penalties from both teams.

Slayton even described this moment as a hockey fight and initially thought there would be some ejections as a result. The Eagles very clearly got away with one here.

No, the league doesn’t have some kind of vendetta on the Steelers. But if anybody has a right to feel that way, it’s George Pickens. Since he’s created a reputation for himself, everything he does is put under a microscope. He had a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Bengals. In that same game he was pushed down by his helmet for a pick-six with no flag thrown, which led him to hint at having a target on his back from the NFL.

There was also a situation earlier in the season where Pickens had a touchdown robbed from him because he tapped one foot twice instead of getting both feet down. New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson had a similar play that resulted in a touchdown.

I would imagine Slayton ends up with a fine next Saturday for this scuffle once the league fully reviews all angles of the fight. Their initial review, and their explanation to Mike Tomlin, was not sufficient.