Fowler: Titans Expected To Make QB Change, Mason Rudolph Presumed Starter

The Tennessee Titans are expected to bench QB Will Levis, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter earlier today. That opens the door for former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start Tennesse’s final three games of the regular season, and Fowler writes that Rudolph is the “logical candidate” to start.

The Tennessee #Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback this week, source told ESPN. Mason Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for starter Will Levis, who likely heads to the bench barring surprise. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 17, 2024

Rudolph has started three games and played in five for the Titans this season, going 1-2 as a starter and throwing for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions. Levis dealt with a shoulder injury earlier this season which opened the door for Rudolph to start, and after Levis struggled in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Rudolph came in and threw for 209 yards in relief.

This is now the second straight season Mason Rudolph will come off the bench to start Week 16, as he started the Steelers’ Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals last in 2023. He replaced Mitch Trubisky, who went 0-2 in relief of Kenny Pickett, who had suffered an ankle injury. Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs by winning his final three starts, but he won’t be able to do the same in Tennessee, as the Titans are 3-11 and in the AFC South basement.

Given that Tennessee seems to be done with Levis, it’s a good audition for Rudolph to earn a role with the team beyond this season. While the Titans will likely be active in the quarterback market and ideally try to find a rookie, if they’re unable to do so and Rudolph impresses, he could gain favor as a potential starter for them down the line.

The Titans will play the Colts, Jaguars and Texans to close out their season, and Rudolph is going to have to prove he can limit turnovers. He’s thrown at least one interception in four of his five appearances this season, and playing turnover-free football will help him show he could be a potential starter for the Titans.

Mason Rudolph won Tennessee’s backup job in the preseason, beating out Malik Willis, who was subsequently traded to the Green Bay Packers. Outside of his injuries earlier this season, Levis has really struggled with poor decision-making and general subpar play. Despite only being in his second season, it doesn’t seem as if he’ll be a part of Tennessee’s long-term plans with his latest benching. Rudolph will be a free agent after this season, but he could look to re-sign in Tennessee with its quarterback room in flux, but the next three games will be important for him to prove his value to the Titans or another team.