Fowler: Defensive Player Of The Year Race More ‘Wide Open’ Than Past Years

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is looking to win his second AP Defensive Player of the Year award, and while he remains the favorite, his competition is increasing as the season wears on. While we’ve seen Denver Broncos EDGE Nik Bonitto increase his odds, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler threw a few other names into the ring, including the possibility that a defensive back wins the award.

“Though Watt is the most consistent name that comes up when talking with NFL personnel, this race feels more wide open than in past years. That leaves room for the first defensive back recipient since Stephon Gilmore in 2019. A pair of safeties in Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney and Detroit’s Kerby Joseph have made compelling cases, each tying for the league lead with seven interceptions apiece. And Derek Stingley Jr. has made his star turn in Houston with five interceptions of his own,” Fowler wrote in his weekly news and notes column.

While McKinney started the year on fire and both he and Joseph have been ballhawks this season, the defensive back most likely to win the award seems to be Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos. In the same column, ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned Surtain and Bonitto as “decent contenders,” but wrote that he doesn’t think either have the steam to overtake Watt.

Watt’s ankle injury could throw a wrench in his bid for the award, and it’ll be interesting to see if the odds shift if he’s unable to play Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. However, it does seem as if Watt could be good to go, with Mike Tomlin expressing optimism that he’ll be available, and another big game could further extend his lead on the rest of the field.

There are a number of worthy candidates this year, though, and unlike past years when the award was Aaron Donald and everyone else, or last year’s season-long battle between Watt and Myles Garrett, the field does have more variety. Graziano also mentioned Eagles DL Jalen Carter as a name to watch but wrote that he’s more of a long-term candidate than someone who has a real chance to win this year.

While Watt remains the favorite, he’ll have to maintain or exceed his level of player over the next few weeks to fend off a few rising players who could influence voters and leave Watt disappointed again on NFL Honors day.