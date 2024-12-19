Former Steelers Exec Sees Value In Team Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

Released by the Miami Dolphins and looking to latch on with a playoff contender, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ needs could match WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s wants. Former NFL general manager and ex-Steelers executive Doug Whaley sees the value in rolling the dice on bringing him in.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning, Whaley endorsed the idea for one specific reason.

“Why not?” Whaley told the show. “Here’s the only reason I would say it. And it would be more for off the field than on the field. Meaning, he gives you something on the field, but he could come in and get in George Pickens’ ear and be like, ‘Hey, listen, here’s what, what’s your goal? Here’s how you need to go about it.'”

Essentially, Whaley’s point is that Beckham can serve as a veteran mentor. The Steelers have Van Jefferson in their room to wear that hat, but Beckham’s experience as a first-round pick and a once-elite receiver and the “problems” that come with it are more relatable than someone in Jefferson’s shoes.

On a baseline level, that makes some amount of sense. But it fails in many others. Adding Beckham would require a roster spot and the release of someone who could have more on-field value. As a receiver these days, Beckham contributes little. Struggling to see the field in Miami, he caught nine passes in as many games. Now 32 years old, there’s little tread left on his tires.

However, the biggest problem with Whaley’s point is Beckham’s ability to be an effective mentor. He’s certainly shown to be a malcontent throughout his career and has not always handled adversity well. Maybe he could offer some wise advice from the hard lessons he’s learned. Or maybe he’d just enable Pickens’ frustrations and sideline blow-ups. Ultimately, Pickens has undoubtedly heard from many people in and around his life. Players, coaches, potentially former ones like Chad Johnson who vowed to call Pickens earlier this year.

Only Pickens can grow and mature. In moments, there have been glimpses of that, and Pickens isn’t a “bad” guy. He’s a young and alpha receiver, which is common in the league. If there was genuine advice to offer in a “carrot, not stick” kind of way, someone just needs to remind Pickens if he keeps his head down and stays cool the rest of the year, he’ll earn a mega payday by the end of next summer. Missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and watching the Steelers’ passing game nosedive has made his on-field value clearer.

The only person who can change Pickens is himself. Bringing in Beckham or anyone else will not change that, especially if Beckham is only here for a few weeks. The good news is, for anyone who hates Whaley’s suggestion, there are extreme odds it’ll come to fruition.