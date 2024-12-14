Former NFL QB Believes Lamar Jackson Will Lead Ravens To AFC North Crown

Don’t look now but the Pittsburgh Steelers could secure the AFC North crown in only a matter of weeks. It seemed improbable before the season started, but the Steelers have managed to be the best team in their division. However, not everyone is convinced. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick even believes the Ravens will still finish the season as AFC North champions.

“The Baltimore Ravens are most dangerous when Lamar [Jackson] is taking off and running,” Fitzpatrick said recently on his podcast, Fitz and Whit. “When he becomes a reluctant runner and wants to live in the pocket, that’s not when they’re at their best.

“Lamar’s gonna start listening to his mom, he’s gonna start taking off again, and this is gonna make them that much more dangerous. We’ll see what that fifth tiebreaker does, but I think Baltimore still wins the AFC North, which seems a little bit crazy to say.”

Fitzpatrick is correct that, at times, Jackson has been much more reluctant to take off and run this year. He’s still hurt teams with his legs, but he’s done most of his damage throwing the football. When he mentions Jackson listening to his mom, he’s referencing when the quarterback revealed she chewed him out for not running as much recently.

He revealed that anecdote after their most recent game, and funnily enough, that was his best rushing day in weeks. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson recorded eight carries for 79 yards. Before that, he hadn’t produced more over 50 rushing yards since Week 7. That includes only having four carries for 46 yards against the Steelers.

If Jackson finds a healthier balance to his game, the Ravens could recapture their offensive magic. In that case, they could shake off this funk they’re going through and still battle the Steelers to win the AFC North.

Luckily, the Steelers do have a two-game lead over the Ravens. At 8-5, the Ravens don’t really have any room for error left. Meanwhile, the Steelers have some cushion but like a two-goal lead in hockey, it can evaporate in a hurry.

Their remaining schedule could help close the gap between them and the Ravens. The Steelers’ next three games face some of the NFL’s best teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens’ schedule is far less intimidating. They’ll face the New York Giants, the Steelers, and the Houston Texans. The Texans aren’t awful, but the Giants are already looking forward to the offseason.

The Steelers could lose all three of their next games, while the Ravens could win all three of their matchups. That isn’t impossible at all. That scenario would see the Steelers lose their hold on the AFC North crown. Things are much closer than they appear, though a Week 16 win over Baltimore is all Pittsburgh needs to wear the crown.

Without wide receiver George Pickens, the Steelers’ offense could take steps back. Fitzpatrick’s idea isn’t as crazy as he thinks it is. Like the games they play against each other, this contest won’t be decided until the final bell rings.