Former NFL OT Praises Steelers Offensive Line For Being ‘Sneaky Part’ Of Team’s Success

This season has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line continue to battle adversity. Injuries have plagued them since before they stepped on the field for a game. With so many young players, it seemed uncertain how good that group would be. Things have been rocky sometimes, but over the last few weeks, the Steelers’ offensive line has really started to jell. Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth believes they deserve more credit for the Steelers’ success.

“They can run the football,” Whitworth said recently on The Right Time with Bomani Jones. “They move people. They get after people up front. I think it’ll be a big challenge for the young rookie [Mason] McCormick against Jalen Carter.

“But this is another opportunity for him to cement himself. He’s been an impressive young right-guard rookie. The center’s been unbelievable. [Zach] Frazier’s been unreal. I think this young o-line is a sneaky part of the success they’re having.”

The Steelers’ offensive line has garnered some criticism this season, but they’ve continued to improve as the season has progressed. Whitworth highlighting their two rookie starters is important, too. McCormick and Frazier probably deserve some more love for what they’ve given the Steelers.

Frazier has been the Steelers’ starting center since Week 1, and although he had his warts, he’s settled in nicely now. He looks like an absolute gem, embodying the tough nature the Steelers want their offense to have.

McCormick has had a less straightforward journey. When this season began, he wasn’t supposed to be a starter. However, when James Daniels went down with a brutal injury, McCormick stepped up. Like Frazier, he hasn’t always been perfect, but he’s been much better than most fourth-round picks.

Those two aren’t the only reasons for the offensive line’s success. Dan Moore Jr. has taken a jump, looking like a reliable left tackle. Isaac Seumalo continues to be as steady as an offensive lineman can be. Broderick Jones may have had more issues on the field than any other Steelers starter, but since their bye week, his level of play has been better.

This group might get more recognition during these final few weeks of the season. With George Pickens hurt, the Steelers’ offense might turn to their run game more often. Their offensive line would probably need to take another step forward in that scenario. They’re a young group, but they do not lack talent. Whitworth believes they can succeed. They just have to prove him right.