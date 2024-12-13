Football Historian Sees Cam Heyward As Front-Runner All-Pro Selection

Not only has Cam Heyward shown he can still be a dominant defensive tackle, he might be cementing a Hall of Fame resume. With eight sacks and among the best tape of any interior player this season, Heyward is making a serious push for first-team All-Pro status, something he’s attained three times before. Football historian John Turney mused who would replace the retired Aaron Donald, who occupied one of those two All-Pro slots for nine of his ten NFL seasons, Heyward sits atop that list.

“He’s made a case not only for All-Pro but for Defensive Player of the Year.

In fact, some think he’s having close to his best season ever — if not THE best. Pro Football Focus grades him as first in the NFL, a position Donald usually claimed. Three times [Heyward] was one of the defensive tackles next to Donald on the AP All-Pro team, but this year he may be the lead dog.”

As of last year, Turney is not one of the official Associated Press panelists who will vote on the 2024 All-Pro squad. But his words carry weight and often align with those who cast their ballots.

By tape, box score, and grades, Heyward comes out on top. His eight sacks rank second among all interior linemen, only trailing the New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence (nine). Per Pro Football Focus’ metrics, Heyward is the top-ranked defensive tackle in overall grade, fourth in run defense and second in pass rush.

The first-team All-Pro squad will have two spots. Heyward’s been first team three times, 2017, 2019, and 2021, while making second team in 2020. He has a chance to become the first defensive player 35 years or older to be named first-team All-Pro since DB Charles Woodson in 2011 and the first defensive lineman since Reggie White in 1997. Only one defensive tackle that age has done so, the San Francisco 49ers’ Leo Nomellini in 1959.

Turney mentioned the other candidates who could challenge Heyward for a spot. Lawrence would’ve been a shoo-in had it not been for a season-ending elbow injury that halted his hot start. Still, Heyward might finish as the only d-tackle to have more sacks than him, meaning Lawrence could still receive consideration.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones is always a notable name, and his impact goes beyond the box score. He was named first-team All-Pro along with Donald last season and name recognition plays a factor in voters’ minds. Turney mentions a player the Steelers will see this weekend in Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter while the Denver Broncos’ Zach Allen is an underrated player who had plenty of success against the Steelers in Week 2.

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl season for Heyward would be a clear step toward making Canton. It would give him seven Pro Bowl and four All-Pro seasons, rare company for any defensive lineman. Expected to play for at least two more seasons, he’s on track to end with 100 career sacks and would be hard to keep out of the Hall of Fame.