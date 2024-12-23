Fittipaldo: If Steelers Don’t Fix Defense, ‘They’re Not Going To Do Anything In The Playoffs’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is still a top-10 unit in terms of points allowed per game at 19.9. That’s sixth-best in the league. But the reality is that the defense has allowed 20+ points four times in the last five games. And twice, the defense has allowed 30+ points.

So yes, the Steelers are still a top-10 scoring defense in the league overall. But the recent trend is not looking good at all. And that could be a big problem with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town in two days. Oh, and the playoffs are only a couple of weeks away.

“The bottom line is, when you look at the past four games for the Steelers, they’re giving up 28.2 points per game,” Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said Monday on the North Shore Drive podcast. “They’re giving up almost 375 yards per game. And you just said they’re still a top-10 defense. Well, I would argue they’re not a top-10 defense right now, and that’s all that matters right now as you go in to play the Kansas City Chiefs and to get ready for the playoffs a couple weeks after that. So if they continue to play this way, they’re not going to do anything in the playoffs. It’s going to be another one and done and we’re gonna be singing that same old song in mid-January.”

We all know that head coach Mike Tomlin values playing quality defense. That’s what he wants out of the Steelers. It’s why they have invested in players like outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, DL Cam Heyward, LB Patrick Queen, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

And it’s why perhaps the Steelers invested in their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. They drafted three linemen to help bolster the line. Part of that was to protect the quarterback (first-round pick OT Troy Fautanu), but it was also to help improve the running game. The Steelers want to dominate the game with running the ball and being a top defense in the league.

But the reality is, the defense is not playing great football as Fittipaldo said. In all, the Steelers have given up 20+ points in seven games this season. And they’re 2-5 in those games. While we all hoped that the 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals proved the Steelers could win a shootout, they’re 0-2 since then in games where they’ve given up at least 20 points.

So how do the Steelers adapt on defense? Perhaps it starts with the focus of the defense.

“Teryl Austin said last week or a couple of weeks ago, that’s part of how they scheme their defense, they count on turnovers,” Fittipaldo said. “But when they don’t come, when you don’t fall on the football and you can’t get it, they’re not doing anything well enough to offset that. So to me, they become way too highly dependent on turnovers. They got to get back to a team that forces three-and-outs, that gives up 300 yards or less per game. And if they start doing that, they’re going to have a chance.”

Now, the Steelers rank third in the NFL with 16 interceptions. They’re No. 1 in the league in total takeaways at 31. And 17.4 percent of their opponents’ drives end in a turnover. That’s also the best in the league. And on average, they’re giving up the fifth-fewest points per drive.

All of that is good over the course of the season. But the reality is, the 28.2 points per game allowed over the last four games that Fittipaldo brings up would be the second-worst mark in the league overall. So the Steelers’ defense truly needs to change course here or their playoff dreams will be ending quite quickly. And defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that they need to work hard on improving their communication after the Steelers blew coverages on two red-zone touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.