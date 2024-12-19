Fittipaldo: George Pickens ‘Probably’ Out Against Chiefs, ‘Likely Return’ In Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ worst fear when it comes to their roster was what things would look like without George Pickens. They are set up to absorb attrition at basically every other position on the roster other than wide receiver, but they will now be without their top receiver for a third game. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, they could be without Pickens on Christmas Day against the Chiefs, too.

“I didn’t get the idea that it got all that close,” Fittipaldo said of Pickens’ practice participation this week via 93.7 The Fan’s PM Team. “He did do more this week, obviously, than last week. I wouldn’t rule out Wednesday against the Chiefs, but I think probably still looking at that Bengals game regular season finale as the likely return for George.”

Pickens was unable to log even a limited practice this week, but he was seen on the side during practice doing a little more than he was able to last week. One video showed him running at about half speed. The fact that they weren’t even able to fully test him out in a limited capacity suggests it will be difficult to get him ready in time for Christmas day against the Chiefs.

After the Ravens game, the Steelers will have Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday to prepare for their Wednesday game to complete the 11-day gauntlet of three games.

Without Pickens, the Steelers’ offense has functioned well below its previous level. During the two games without him, the Steelers have a 38.8 percent successful play rate and just 4.2 yards per play. Both of those numbers are 30th in the NFL.

It’s a different team when he is unavailable. Too much of the offense is predicated on explosive plays, and they are hard to come by with him out of the lineup. Teams have been packing the box and limiting the rushing attack, which renders the offense ineffective.

As we learned against the Eagles, an ineffective offense has ramifications on the defense, too. The Eagles possessed the ball for almost 40 minutes and wore the Steelers’ defense down to the bone.

If the Steelers lose to the Ravens and then Pickens is unavailable against the Chiefs, then the division crown will be at serious risk. They will need to stay in lock step with the Ravens to finish with the same record to edge them out on the conference record tiebreaker. Otherwise, the Steelers will be on the road in the playoffs, which seemed almost unthinkable just a couple weeks ago.