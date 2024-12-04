Film Room: Calvin Austin’s TD Was A Scheme Of Beauty

Last week, we were critical of OC Arthur Smith: bad scheme, bad plan, bad results in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. I’m still working through the tape in Sunday’s 44-point showing against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it’s safe to say Smith called a much better game to propel this offense to their most points since 2018.

Perhaps no call was better than the one Smith dialed up on WR Calvin Austin III’s 23-yard touchdown, the team’s second score of the day. Technically, it is not a red zone touchdown, but in the red zone “fringe,” where the problems are still the same: trying to create space in a more condensed area of the field.

Pittsburgh comes out in 3×1 with WR George Pickens as the X-receiver at the bottom of the screen. To the top/trips side, the Steelers are running a Mills concept: a two-man route combination consisting of a dig and post route.

Here’s an example of one concept via Football Schemes Explained, showing it as popularized by Steve Spurrier while at Florida.

This works best against single-high/middle-of-field closed coverages. It’s designed to put the post-safety in conflict. If the safety carries the post, throw the dig. If he rolls up on the dig, throw the post. This puts the defender in a lose/lose situation.

That’s how it plays out against the Bengals. FS Geno Stone takes Freiermuth on the dig, leaving Calvin Austin one-on-one against ex-Steeler Mike Hilton. Austin does a nice job on his route, stemming wide like he’s going to run a fade to get Hilton to open up his hips to the sideline. Austin then stems back inside and gains leverage, turning Hilton around. His speed turn can’t get him back in phase in time, and Wilson puts it on him for the score.

The whole play is below. Showing it from the aerial and end zone angles.

This is a moment where the attention George Pickens receives is evident. He’s clearly being bracketed by the Bengals, who were short on corners with their top name, DJ Turner, out for the season. Pickens drew the double team, which created single coverage elsewhere. Sound scheme, the right read, and proper execution pays off with a touchdown.