‘Feel Like I Could’ve Played Better:’ Despite Beating Steelers, Lamar Jackson ‘Still Mad’ About INT

It has been a rough few weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. First, they got throttled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the Baltimore Ravens just demolished them, keeping the AFC North title race wide open. The narrative was that Lamar Jackson didn’t play well against the Steelers, but that seemed to change tonight. However, Jackson doesn’t believe his performance was good enough despite the Ravens winning by 17 points.

“I feel like I could’ve played better,” Jackson said after the Ravens’ 34-17 win via the team’s YouTube channel. “That interception really got me mad still. We don’t turn the ball over almost any game, we win the game. That one turnover could’ve been the difference. Shout out to [Marlon Humphrey] and the defense because those guys played lights out all game.”

Considering what his stat line ended up being, that’s surprising to hear. Jackson throttled the Steelers through the air. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 207 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He wasn’t as much of a problem on the ground, only rushing for 22 yards, but he caused enough problems throwing the ball.

However, it sounds like none of that would have mattered to Jackson if that lone interception would’ve led to victory for the Steelers. It was an ugly play that allowed the Steelers to stay in the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick made a play when the Steelers needed it most. Unfortunately, their offense couldn’t capitalize on that gift.

During that same press conference, Jackson reiterated how frustrated he was with himself because of that turnover.

“I was still mad about the interception I threw to put them back out there. That’s what I was mad about, just putting them in that type of situation where momentum can swing, and that team can get the advantage,” the two-time NFL MVP said. “I was mad until the game was over. I’m still mad. Game’s over and I’m still hot.”

Although he’s angry, that was maybe Jackson’s best performance against the Steelers. In a high-pressure situation, facing a defense that’s had his number, Jackson stepped up and helped lead his team to victory. Of course, running back Derrick Henry deserves credit too, planting his flag in this rivalry.

Now, the Steelers find themselves in a tricky situation. They’ve comfortably held the AFC North lead for most of this season, but the Ravens can easily take it from them now. The next few weeks have suddenly become even more important.

The Steelers’ defense, which has been elite for most of this year, crumbled at M&T Bank Stadium. They couldn’t do very much right, struggling in all aspects of the game. Jackson’s interception was their biggest play of the day, and the Steelers’ offense squandered it. They’re going to need to get back on track soon.