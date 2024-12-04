Even With Win, Steelers Can’t Clinch Playoffs In Week 14

The odds of the Pittsburgh Steelers making the playoffs are sky-high. If they don’t, something has gone terribly wrong over the final five weeks. But Pittsburgh can’t officially punch their ticket this weekend, even if they get revenge and beat the Cleveland Browns.

For Week 14, there’s no scenario where the Steelers can clinch a playoff spot. Because the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts are on their bye week and can’t lose, there’s no path for Pittsburgh to lock up their postseason spot. Still, they could use help if teams like the Miami Dolphins fall to the New York Jets, helping dominoes fall and set up a Week 15 clinching scenario for the Steelers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the AFC standings and seedings heading into the week. The Steelers are currently the three-seed and if the season ended today, would host the Baltimore Ravens on Wild Card weekend.

While Pittsburgh can’t clinch, a win will still be significant. It’ll mean avoiding being swept by the Browns for the first time since 1988. And the Steelers will build upon their AFC North advantage, essentially two games up over the Baltimore Ravens, who are on a bye this weekend. If Pittsburgh can win and advance to 10-3 with Baltimore staying at 8-5, it’ll give them an additional margin ahead of their Week 16 rematch.

Heading into Week 14, the only AFC teams that have clinched the playoffs are the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have already captured the AFC East title with their Week 13 Sunday night win over the San Francisco 49ers, combined with the Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. Buffalo is 10-2, while the second-place Dolphins are 5-7 in one of football’s worst divisions. Kansas City remains the AFC’s overall No. 1 seed with an 11-1 record despite not appearing as strong as in recent years.

No NFC team has officially clinched a playoff spot. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Eagles all have playoff-clinching scenarios entering this week. A Lions win would punch their ticket, while the Vikings and Eagles need a win and some help.