ESPN Mock Draft Has Steelers Landing Ball-Hawk Cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ focus is on Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. But in a quick preview of what the discussion will eventually shift to, ESPN’s latest mock draft has Pittsburgh landing a lanky corner near the end of the first round. Field Yates gave the Steelers junior Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston with the 27th overall selection.

“When studying Hairston’s 2023 film over the summer, his instincts and feel for the game stood out to me. He has a subtle way of knowing the perfect time to attack and create turnover opportunities. That has continued in 2024, accumulating 1 pick-six (his sixth career interception), 2 forced fumbles, 5 pass breakups and 1 sack over seven games.”

It’s the same selection The Athletic’s Dane Brugler made in his recent mock.

Per Kentucky’s roster, Hairston is listed at 6-1, 186 pounds. That puts him on the leaner side and a build similar to CB Joey Porter Jr., who came out of the 2023 NFL Draft at 6024, 193 pounds. Through seven games this year, he has 25 tackles (one for a loss) with four pass breakups and one interception. A shoulder injury limited his playing time and impact this season.

His 2023 season saw him post more impressive numbers, leading the SEC with five interceptions. A playmaker with the ball in his hands, he has three career pick-sixes, including a 25-yard score against Ohio on his lone 2024 takeaway.

As Yates points out, Hairston’s play-making skills would mesh well in a Steelers’ scheme that want to be aggressive on the football. Pittsburgh leads the NFL in takeaways this season and offseason addition Donte Jackson paces the team with five interceptions.

Jackson is a pending free agent and if he signs elsewhere, cornerback will become an immediate need. James Pierre is a special teamer, Cam Sutton signed a one-year deal and is no longer equipped to be an outside corner, and Cory Trice Jr. spent half of 2024 on injured reserve.

Assuming he declares for the draft, we’ll have a full report on Hairston in the offseason as one of our several hundred pre-draft scouting reports.

Yates’ mock has Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders going No. 1 overall to the New York Giants while Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward is taken second by the Las Vegas Raiders. Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter is third to the New England Patriots. Other notable names in his mock include Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty selected by the Dallas Cowboys 12th overall and Penn State TE Tyler Warren 24th to the Los Angeles Chargers.