‘Embarrassing:’ Alex Highsmith Talks Steelers’ Run Defense

Since Joe Greene and the Steel Curtain formed in the early 70s, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for one thing. Their run defense. Stout in good years and bad, it’s a franchise that’s taken pride in stopping the run and making teams one-dimensional. Once with a long streak of not allowing running backs to rush for 100-yards, RB Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage to swing open the AFC North door for the final two games. Alex Highsmith was frustrated by it all and his usually even-keeled personality broke post-game.

“I think they were controlling the line of scrimmage,” Highsmith said via a Ravens-provided transcript. “We didn’t do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage today. Embarrassing to say the least. How they ran, the way they ran the ball against us. So, like I said, you just have to control the line of scrimmage, and if you don’t, you have to win the turnover battle.”

Henry made an impact from his literal first carry, a 6-yard gain. His next went for 14-yards and it was off to the races from there. He finished the game with 162-yards and gained 10-plus yards on seven of his 24 carries. It was the fifth-most yards allowed by a running back in the Mike Tomlin era. By the time the game ended, Baltimore racked up 220-yards against Pittsburgh.

Often, the Steelers’ defense does a great job taking away stars. Even in Week 15’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, RB Saquon Barkley was held in check to 65-yards. It was QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing game that built the lead before Philadelphia sat on the ball and ran out the clock.

Yesterday, the Ravens could do little wrong. Besides FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s interception, which Baltimore quickly corrected by a pick-six from CB Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens won through the air and the ground. Lamar Jackson didn’t throw for a ton of yards but his three touchdowns made for easily his best performance ever against the Steelers, far better than his Week 11 struggles.

Pittsburgh couldn’t capitalize on what they do best. Taking away the football. Baltimore recovered all three of their fumbles and preventing the Steelers from stealing possessions and field position.

“We had a couple of balls on the ground, we didn’t get any of them. And when they were on the ground, they got them.”

Highsmith forced one of those fumbles, strip-sacking Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ opening possession. But a Baltimore lineman fell on the ball and though the Ravens’ drive stalled, they backed the Steelers up with poor field position. For just the fourth-time all season, Pittsburgh lost the turnover battle.

But that doesn’t sting like the run defense. Like Pittsburgh getting beat up at the line with zero answers for Baltimore’s running game. That’s where the Steelers take immense pride making Saturday’s loss an ego and gut-check.