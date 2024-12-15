Elandon Roberts Jokes About Finally Playing For Mike Tomlin: ‘Dang, It Took You Seven Years?’

In 2016, young linebacker Elandon Roberts was going through the NFL draft cycle. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an eye for Roberts, and even attended his Pro Day at the University of Houston. Roberts became a New England Patriot that year, but he eventually found his way to Pittsburgh before the 2023 season.
His first season as a Steeler was a good one. Roberts recorded 101 tackles, with 68 of them being solo and had 10 tackles for a loss. Roberts even rushed the pocket a couple of times, racking up 2.5 sacks. So far in his second year, Roberts is playing just as well, and has made a massive difference against the run. Roberts seems to be happy in his new home.
Tomlin always wanted Roberts to become a Steeler, and it seems like that feeling was mutual. Roberts spoke about that on Donny Football on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday.
“We had a great conversation,” Roberts said, referring to Tomlin. “It was a great time. That’s what always had me eager. I loved the organization, having Mike T here. And what he did at my Pro Day always stuck with me. And I always said, if I have the opportunity, I was gonna make it happen. Even when I signed here, I told Mike T, ‘dang, it took you seven years?'”
Based on how well Roberts has played this year, Tomlin might think he should have brought Roberts over sooner. The saying ‘better late than never’ rings true here, though, as the Steelers are grateful to have him around, even if it did take seven years.
The Steelers have been excellent against the run this season. They’ve contained backs like Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall enough to come away with wins in all three of those matchups. Elandon Roberts has been pivotal in those efforts.
The clip above shows just how impactful Roberts is. He reads the play perfectly, comes to the line of scrimmage at just the right time, and destroys the lead-blocker. While Roberts may not have joined the Steelers as soon as he liked, he’s been quite the addition.