Eddie Faulkner Says Ryan Shazier Is ‘Trying To Become Coach Shazier’

The way in which Ryan Shazier landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers was unique. Unlike other draft prospects, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had Shazier on his radar for a long time before he was eventually drafted. Cam Heyward introduced Tomlin to Shazier back when the linebacker was only 18.

The two never even played together at Ohio State, so Shazier’s impression on Heyward must have been apparent. That level of skill translated to the NFL for Shazier, who put together a solid career after Pittsburgh took him in the first round back in 2014. Shazier earned two Pro Bowl nominations in the four years he played and racked up 299 tackles during that time.

Unfortunately, Shazier had a devastating end to his career. Late in the 2017 season, the linebacker was involved in a collision with a Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver, and Shazier was unfortunately never able to play again. Shazier suffered a spinal cord injury, one that changed his life as a whole and his career in the process.

While his playing career might be done, Shazier can still find ways to be involved in the game. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote in an article published on Saturday, Shazier is still involved with the Steelers organization. He’s been working with the coaching staff throughout the year and seems to be figuring out a new way to impact the sport.

“Honestly, I didn’t know [about coaching] because I was so focused on playing,” Shazier said. “I thought it was a blessing to play. I just wanted to play as long as I could. I was going to let that happen down the road, but it wasn’t my first choice.”

It’s hard to blame Ryan Shazier’s thought process there. After a successful start to his career as a first-round pick, Shazier would have had high expectations for the rest of his career. However, the coaching role is one that he could excel in, as head coach Mike Tomlin has discussed in the past.

That’s been apparent to Steelers RB coach Eddie Faulkner as well. Faulkner is working with Shazier as he learns how to coach. He spoke of how badly Shazier wants to be involved.

“He’s learning the separation between player and coach and what that looks like,” Faulkner said. “I tease him all the time. I’m like, ‘You’re Ryan Shazier, but you’re trying to become Coach Shazier.’ Those are two different ways that you got to move. But he wants to coach. You got to want to do it because obviously the time that it requires. He puts his effort forward. He really wants to do it.”

The adjustment from player to coach can be a difficult one. It might be a bit easier when you’re an expert in the game, like Shazier. However, as Faulkner alludes, that can be a tough adjustment for even the smartest players. For now, it seems Ryan Shazier is doing well in his new role.