Eagles’ Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Near-Perfect Health For Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles had a few injury concerns to watch entering the week with the first practice report on Wednesday, but all 53 players on their active roster practiced on Thursday and that trend just about held up on Friday. There was just one player who failed to practice and one other player who practiced in full but was ruled out of the game. While the Steelers have a few pretty major players who will not be playing Sunday, the Eagles are at basically full strength.

As always, the final practice report comes with game day designations. Questionable means a 50-50 shot at playing. Doubtful is more likely than not to miss the game. And then player can be ruled out altogether.

Here is the Eagles’ Friday practice report, per their official page on X.

DNP

WR Johnny Wilson (Illness)

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

LB Nakobe Dean (Elbow)

QB Jalen Hurts (Left Finger)

OT Lane Johnson (Personal)

OG Landon Dickerson (NIR — Rest)

OG Mekhi Becton (NIR — Rest)

CB Darius Slay (NIR — Rest)

OLB Josh Sweat (NIR — Rest)

WR A.J. Brown (NIR — Rest)

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (NIR — Rest)

S Reed Blankenship (Concussion)

S Sydney Brown (Knee)

DT Jalen Carter (Shoulder)

WR/PR Britain Covey (Neck) – OUT

CB Cooper DeJean (NIR-REST)

The only player sitting out will be Covey, who has only been active for five games this season. Wilson did not practice with an illness, but without an injury designation it seems like he is expected to be fine for Sunday. I suppose there is a chance he could be downgraded to questionable on Saturday if his condition worsens.

Otherwise, the Eagles have a tremendously healthy roster against the Steelers, who will be missing three key starters on the road. George Pickens’ loss will be tough to overcome, but they were missing him last game and now had a full week to prepare the other wide receivers. DeShon Elliott and Larry Ogunjobi being out will be more difficult to overcome given Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and this physical offensive line in Philadelphia.

There basically couldn’t have been a better injury report for the Eagles.