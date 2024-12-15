Eagles’ Drama No Bulletin Board Material For Steelers

If you listen to some corners of the media, you might think the Philadelphia Eagles are coming apart at the seams before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. There was a little bit of drama, but likely no more than is typical. The only element of interest is the fact that it’s occurring within a winning team. And it doesn’t make a difference to Cameron Heyward—who probably knows a thing or two about locker room drama.
Following the Eagles’ narrow victory over the Panthers, WR A.J. Brown expressed frustration with the passing game. Teammate Brandom Graham took things a step further, suggesting Brown and QB Jalen Hurts have a damaged relationship. Of course, he quickly backtracked, but one wonders what Steelers players think of all this.
Well, some Steelers players have podcasts, like Cameron Heyward, so we don’t have to wonder. On Not Just Football on Friday, he weighed in on the Eagles’ light drama, chalking it up to much ado about nothing. Basically, he suggested that it’s typical of dirty laundry that teams keep to themselves.
“You just keep it in-house”, the Steelers star said of the Eagles’ headlines this week. “I know [Brandon Graham]’s been the guy in that locker room that’s kept the group together. He just wants the best for everybody. He wants the group to get back on the same page. It kind of got out there—he tried to retract the statement, but it was just a little too late”.
“It’s all about guys wanting more”, he added. “In this game, guys want to succeed. You want guys to want more. You want guys to care more. That’s all it’s about. It’s not bulletin [board] material. It’s, if we want to win, there’s a reason why we win, and both guys are responsible for that”.
In other words, the Steelers don’t benefit from the Eagles’ drama at all. The Eagles aren’t about to fall apart just before the Steelers game because A.J. Brown was a little moody. They aren’t going to stroll to a victory just because teammates had to answer questions about Brown and Hurts.
After all, the Steelers are very familiar with the process of answering questions about dramatic teammates. Heyward has probably had to do that for George Pickens once a month for the past three years. The Eagles’ drama is tame in comparison, quite frankly.
Some think the Steelers can use the Eagles’ in-house issues to their advantage. But how? Do you really think A.J. Brown will care—and if he isn’t being targeted anyway, what difference does it make? Anybody taking comfort in thinking the Eagles are vulnerable because of this is deceiving himself.