Dulac: Joey Porter Jr. Won’t Shadow Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the NFL’s best receivers in Ja’Marr Chase. But the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t plan on using CB Joey Porter Jr. as a magnet against him. Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Porter won’t shadow Chase during today’s game. That is, assuming Chase doesn’t start taking over the game.

“The plan is not to have him just follow Ja’Marr Chase,” Dulac said on Steelers’ Nation Radio Sunday morning. “Unless, of course, he becomes too big of a factor.”

It’s a bold strategy for the Steelers’ defense. Their calculation appears to be knowing the Bengals have two stud wide receivers in Chase and WR Tee Higgins, healthy for this game after missing mid-season with an injury. Higgins isn’t quite the elite receiver like Chase, but an excellent 1B. And when healthy, their per-game receiving numbers are similar. The two have near-identical catches and touchdowns, while Chase holds only a clear edge in yards. Pittsburgh will mix up their plan without wanting to pit Donte Jackson on Higgins all game.

Porter went into the week knowing the headlines would be about him and Chase. Instead, he’s expected to see both receivers today.

However, Dulac says the Steelers’ corners won’t be glued to sides. The Bengals’ formations will dictate who aligns where.

“It depends on formations. It depends on down and distance.”

Pittsburgh will need to slow down a potent Cincinnati offense that can post big numbers. Chase is having one of the best seasons of any wideout, leading the league in yards and touchdowns while he’s third in receptions. Sunday will mark the first time the Steelers have faced QB Joe Burrow since 2022. Burrow missed both of the 2023 matchups due to a season-ending wrist injury.

Regardless of the Steelers’ plans, shadowing versus sides versus something in-between, it’ll be a full-team effort to slow the Bengals down. The safeties must provide support over the top, the pass rush must get home, and all 11 defenders must tackle.

As Mike Tomlin pointed out, the team needs a deep menu to handle Burrow and the Bengals. If they run out of ideas, the Steelers will be in trouble of losing their second-straight divisional game.