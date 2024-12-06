‘Don’t Take The Bait:’ Mike Florio Warns George Pickens About Letting Browns Frustrate Him

The Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns is going to mean a lot for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it might be especially important for George Pickens. Last week, Pickens got into some more trouble on the field, and Mike Tomlin did not seem happy about that. He had a pretty public meltdown since the first time the Steelers played the Browns, and it seems likely Cleveland will try to take advantage of his temper. Analyst Mike Florio wants Pickens to show maturity this week.
“After the Browns beat the Steelers two weeks ago, he was talking crap in the locker room about how the Browns aren’t a good team,” Florio said Friday on Pro Football Talk. “Well, the Browns are coming to town, and they’re gonna try to get under your skin.
“You’ve gotta show me performance, you’ve gotta show me excellence, and you’ve gotta show me maturity. Don’t take the bait, don’t get yourself flagged, and don’t lose sight of doing what needs to be done to help the Steelers rectify the loss from 15 days ago and continue this push toward an AFC North Championship.”
Pickens did make some comments that likely have the Browns gearing up to give the Steelers their absolute best. Throughout this season, Pickens has had some serious ups and downs. He’s easily been the Steelers’ best playmaker. However, he’s also been their biggest headache.
There are multiple instances this year of Pickens creating unnecessary drama. He’s put an explicit message on his eye black, fought with players on the field, and talked trash when he shouldn’t have. With Pickens, when it rains, it pours. So far, his antics haven’t really hurt the Steelers, but that’s probably going to change eventually.
It seems like the Browns are going to try to frustrate Pickens too. Like Florio says, there’s going to be bait in the trap. Pickens just needs to resist any attempts to instigate him. Without him, the Steelers’ offense becomes much less dynamic. If he’s not locked in, or if he gets ejected, the Steelers could be in trouble.
The Steelers have bigger fish to fry than the Browns, but they can’t overlook this game. They need to avenge that earlier loss and then move on to the homestretch. Winning this game would be critical to maintaining their grip on the AFC North lead.
Pickens showing maturity would go a long way toward inspiring confidence that he can be part of this team’s long-term plans. Take one look at what’s going on with Diontae Johnson. The Steelers have shown they aren’t afraid to move on from a receiver if his issues outgrow his talents. Pickens does not need to become another spoke in that wheel. He controls his own destiny.