Don’t Feed ‘The Beast:’ Mike Tomlin Mum On Handling George Pickens

If Mike Tomlin is changing his approach to how he handles WR George Pickens, he’s not telling anyone. Despite an honest critique of Pickens following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Tomlin was tight-lipped Tuesday.

“I’m not gonna give you any detail about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of his growth and development,” Tomlin told reporters during his weekly press conference via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “You know that’s my style and I’m gonna be really consistent in it. Being transparent with you guys doesn’t necessarily help or accelerate the growth process, and that’s my agenda, not necessarily feeding the beast.”

“Feeding the best” aka the media and bloggers (like us- hello!) who were quick to write about Tomlin’s postgame comments. During the win, Pickens received two costly post-snap penalties. One for taunting after dropping the football on Bengals LB Germaine Pratt and another for a first-down gesture interpreted as a gun, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that moved Pittsburgh’s offense back 15 yards. That drive ended in a blocked field goal.

“He’s got a target on his back because he is George, he understands that,” Tomlin said immediately after the game. “But he has gotta grow up. He’s gotta grow up in a hurry.”

Tuesday, Tomlin was far less forthcoming.

Whatever process Tomlin has with Pickens is continual. It doesn’t come and go whenever something goes wrong. But the message sent hasn’t fully gotten through. Against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens drew headlines for his postgame scuffle with Browns players and his locker room comments that the Browns weren’t a good team. Against the Bengals, his penalties overshadowed an otherwise productive day, Pickens catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Despite being obviously concerned with Pickens’ penalties 48 hours ago, Tomlin was intentionally vague today when asked if he has a problem with them.

“If it is or isn’t, I wouldn’t necessarily tell you. To be quite honest with you,” he said.

There’s no question Tomlin isn’t happy. The postgame and locker room stuff, even Pickens’ often visible sideline frustration, isn’t directly damaging to the team. Fifteen-yard penalties are. Pickens has three of them this year, tied for 10th among all receivers. All three have come on the road. An offensive pass interference in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and the two he picked up Sunday in Cincinnati.

In a tight postseason game that the Steelers could find themselves in come January, the last thing they need is a penalty that changes the course and potential outcome of a game. As much as Tomlin can coach, teach, scold, and lead, it’ll ultimately be up to Pickens to change his ways.