‘Don’t Be That Guy:’ Former WR Implores George Pickens To Not ‘F It Up’

The grass is not always greener on the other side in the NFL, especially when you’re a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ask Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Mike Wallace, or Diontae Johnson. The list goes on and on. Johnson probably isn’t going to be the last name added, either. Considering his issues this year, George Pickens could be next. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a clear message to Pickens amidst these problems.

“This is what I would say to George [Pickens],” Marshall said recently on his podcast, I Am Athlete. “You’re a top-five wide receiver. The stats don’t say that, but you’re a top-five wide receiver. You’re a dog. Just don’t be that guy. Don’t be that guy. There’s always a guy that F it up. We say, ‘Don’t F it up. Don’t F it up.'”

Marshall, who played in the league from 2006 to 2018, has had his share of personal problems. However, he overcame all of that and matured enough to become one of the best receivers in the NFL. He’s been in a similar place as Pickens. His message is important because he’s speaking from experience.

Pickens’ latest offenses aren’t his worst, but he’s a repeat offender. He allows his emotions to get the best of him. At this point, teams are aware of that and will probably try to take advantage of it. Those penalties are going to cost the Steelers eventually.

It’s clear Mike Tomlin is also getting fed up with Pickens’ problems. After the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tomlin sent a public message to Pickens. Usually, he’d keep quiet and handle that business in-house. Pickens is incredibly talented, but there could come a time when that’s not enough to justify his behavior.

This week will be a good test for Pickens. He isn’t a lost cause. He’s only 23, so he has time to grow up. The Steelers’ next game is against the Cleveland Browns, with whom Pickens had a huge altercation a few weeks ago. They’re likely going to try to rile him up. If Pickens can keep his cool and be his usual gifted self, there may be hope for him.