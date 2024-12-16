Diontae Johnson’s NFL-Record Season Of Receiving Futility Under Threat By Trey McBride

Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is becoming increasingly associated with unwanted distinctions. In addition to running backwards and not blocking, he has also earned a suspension for refusing to play. Before that, however, he earned the distinction of the most futile productive receiving season in NFL history.

In 2022, while still with the Steelers, Diontae Johnson caught 86 passes without scoring a single touchdown. It was the most receptions ever recorded in a season without a receiving touchdown (though he had two two-point conversion scores). Now the Cardinals’ Trey McBride is threatening that dubious feat.

In fact, McBride already has more receptions without a receiving touchdown than Johnson. All he had to do is go without scoring a receiving touchdown for the next three games and he will own the most futile receiving season in the history of the NFL.

McBride caught nine passes in a win over the Patriots on Sunday, giving him 89 receptions on the year. Incredibly, his 87th reception went for no gain on the Patriots’ 1-yard line on 2nd and goal. His inability to score has become a meme at this point, much like Johnson two years ago.

"This is finally the week Trey McBride scores a TD." The Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/Ciu2IVaoVz — Pikkit (@pikkitsports) December 16, 2024

On Sunday, Bengals DE Sam Hubbard and Lions OL Dan Skipper both scored touchdowns, adding insult to Trey McBride’s injury of failing to score on a nine-reception day. Catching a pass on 2nd and goal from the 1 without scoring is diabolical. And now his name is associated with Diontae Johnson.

McBride ranks 10th in the NFL with 938 receiving yards and has three games to cross the 1,000-yard mark. Diontae Johnson only reached 882 yards in his touchdown-less season, and he played in all 17 games.

Now, here is a caveat that separates McBride from Johnson: McBride does have a touchdown. He scored on a fumble recovery all the way back in Week 2, so he does have points. James Conner lost the ball near the goal line. And McBride also scored a rushing touchdown a couple weeks ago against the Bears.

So even if he goes the final three games without scoring, McBride won’t break one of Johnson’s records: the most receptions in a season without scoring a touchdown. He can record the most receptions without a single receiving touchdown, though.

How much will the Cardinals care about saving McBride from that futility? Well, they didn’t seem to care too much after the Patriots game. I bet McBride prefers that Diontae Johnson retain the record for the most receptions without a receiving touchdown. And he had three more games to find the end zone and keep his name out of the record books.