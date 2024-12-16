Diontae Johnson Mutually ‘Excused’ From Ravens’ Team Activities

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson will not suit up for the Baltimore Ravens Saturday in a rematch with the Steelers, and it feels unlikely he suits up again this season after the Ravens announced they mutually agreed to “excuse” him from team activities this week in a statement via Twitter.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/sg9seXfJMc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2024

“All I’m really thinking about right now is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh. He won’t be here this week and next week will take care of itself,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about Johnson during his press conference on Monday.

He added that there are “moving parts” involved and he didn’t want to get too deep into the decision to excuse Johnson.

“I know you guys want to hear the story. There’s lots of moving parts, there are reasons for doing things that are front office type reasons. Do I wanna sit here and get into all the different calculations that Eric [DeCosta] makes? I really don’t. I wanna think about Pittsburgh.”

Johnson was suspended one game by the team after he refused to enter the Ravens’ Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he served that suspension yesterday against the New York Giants. Baltimore acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but things between the sixth-year veteran and the team haven’t gone well since he arrived in Baltimore. He struggled to earn playing time, which led to frustration, and he has just one catch for six yards with the Ravens.

The Steelers traded Johnson to the Panthers this offseason for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap. With Johnson being suspended for last week and now not playing this week and being away from the team, it sounds as if his season is over. The Ravens may be holding off on waiving him since another contender could look to add him for a potential playoff run, but he won’t be with the team as it prepares to play the Steelers.

Johnson was targeted twice in Baltimore’s Week 11 game against Pittsburgh but didn’t record a reception. This season, he has 31 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, and he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

He spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, being named a Pro Bowler in 2021 when he totaled 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson was expected to be one of the better receivers available on the free agent market this offseason, but the way things have gone down with Baltimore could impact his market.