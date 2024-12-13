‘Difference’ In Sunday’s Game Is Eagles ‘Top-Five’ Vs. Steelers ‘Bottom Five’ O-Line, Says Former Lineman

One of the biggest points of emphasis for the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason was improving their offensive line. They invested multiple resources into making that group better, drafting Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick. Unfortunately, Fautanu hasn’t played much this season due to injury, but the rest of their offensive line seems to be trending upward. However, former NFL offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley believes they still aren’t very good, and that will be on display this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The difference between these two groups is one’s a top five offensive line, in my opinion, and one’s a bottom five offensive line,” Shipley said Thursday on the Clean Pocket YouTube channel. “I think that’s the biggest difference. Philly’s o-line is incredible. Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, these guys still need a lot of work.

“They’re young guys. They brought them in, they’re still way behind the curve. I really like the center in Pittsburgh, Zach Frazier. I like the guard who came from Philadelphia, Seumalo, and the left tackle, Dan Moore, has actually played above expectations this year.”

It sounds like Shipley doesn’t dislike the Steelers’ entire offensive line, seeing some quality starters among them. It’s debatable if they’re actually one of the worst units, but they haven’t looked that bad recently. There’s certainly plenty of room for improvement. However, as a collective, they’ve gotten better as the season has progressed.

Shipley is correct with most of his analysis. Moore has been a pleasant surprise, looking like a reliable tackle in his contract year. Seumalo is probably the Steelers’ best offensive lineman. Frazier has stood out among the young players too, being the Steelers’ best rookie. It’s tough to be upset with what those three have done.

Jones and McCormick seem to be the players Shipley has real issues with. It feels a little unfair to lump them into the same category, though. After being drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft, Jones has been disappointing this year. He hasn’t really developed into a franchise tackle. However, since the bye week, he’s been better, being less of a liability.

On the other hand, McCormick is a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round. He wasn’t even supposed to start this year. Injuries forced him to step up, and he’s answered the call. He isn’t perfect, but he’s brought an element of toughness that the Steelers appreciate. Considering his background, he certainly isn’t as behind the curve as Jones.

Compared to the Eagles’ offensive line, the Steelers do come up short, but so does most of the league. The Eagles have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. These two groups are at totally different places, so it isn’t really fair to compare them.

Shipley isn’t wrong that this difference could heavily factor into the Steelers’ upcoming game. The Eagles’ defensive line is full of game-wreckers. This battle could come down to who’s stronger up front. The Eagles’ offensive line could help propel them to a win. However, the young Steelers’ offensive could just as easily step up and prove Shipley wrong. Either outcome is possible.