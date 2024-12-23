Despite Production, Arthur Smith Says Plays Are Being Designed For Pat Freiermuth

Despite a quiet three-catch performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, TE Pat Freiermuth is still heavily involved in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith says the stats just don’t always show it. Speaking to reporters Monday, Smith said plays are being drawn up to get Freiermuth the ball.

“You can ask him this; this isn’t just coach-speak – you’re the primary on a lot of things, obviously the coverage dictates a lot,” Smith said via a team-issued transcript. “And then other than things, if the quarterback sees something and likes a better matchup, that’s where the ball goes.”

For the season, Freiermuth ranks second on the team with 50 receptions, third with 508 yards, and first with six touchdowns. Solid numbers on the whole, though his week-to-week involvement runs hot and cold. Despite playing from behind against the Ravens, Freiermuth finished with only three targets, catching them all for 16 yards.

While it was a quiet day, he’s also gone through more impressive stretches. He became the first Steelers’ tight end since 2012 to catch a touchdown in three straight games, doing so from Weeks 13-15. And from Weeks 12-14, he totaled 175 receiving yards, the second-most he’s ever posted in a three-game stretch.

Playing in a run-heavy offense that spreads the football around, Freiermuth won’t see as much volume as other tight ends. But he’s tracking to end the season posting similar production as he has in his other healthy seasons. It’s a stat line that looks similar to his rookie year, one that he finished with a 60/497/6 line.

“Pat I think a little bit helped us I would say in recent weeks,” Smith said. “Pat has been pretty damn good in the red zone.”

His involvement is a point we made earlier this year when Freiermuth went through another quiet stretch. Situationally, the Steelers schemed him primary in the progression, but good defense, penalties, or missed opportunities impacted his lack of statistics.

Perhaps the biggest complaint about Freiermuth’s involvement is a lack of downfield plays. Like 2021, he’s mostly been used underneath instead of down the seams. His 6.0 ADOT is the lowest figure since his first season and a far cry from what he posted as a sophomore at 8.3, the team getting him more involved beyond the sticks.

“I think Pat’s had an excellent season,” Smith said.

For Freiermuth, the critical thing he’s done this year is stay healthy. Available for all 15 games this year after missing five of them in 2023, he’s been a consistent and dependable player in the Steelers’ lineup. Perhaps he’ll cap the season off with another big game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team he’s historically had success against, that will boost his final regular season totals.