Depot After Dark: Washington Coming To Pittsburgh, Steelers Host STEM Competition, Browns Sign DTs

WASHINGTON COMING TO PITTSBURGH

The Steelers have had a host of extremely talented wide receivers in their history. However, they’ve also had several other more underrated pass-catchers. Nate Washington is one of those players. Washington was with the team from 2005 to 2008, winning two Super Bowls. He wasn’t a Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, but he was a solid depth piece. This weekend, it looks like he’s returning to town.

On his Twitter, Washington quoted a post that mentioned the Steelers honoring their Hall of Honor class this weekend. It appears he’ll be back in town for this celebration. As a former Steeler, it makes sense that he’s coming to Pittsburgh for this event, but it’s probably extra special because of his bond with Casey Hampton, one of the inductees this year. It should be a special moment to get to experience.

STEELERS HOST STEM COMPETITION

The Steelers’ business is football, but their roots extend beyond that. The history of Pittsburgh cannot be told without the steel industry. That’s where the Steelers get their name. It looks like the Steelers are trying to give back when it comes to those roots.

As the Steelers posted on their Twitter, they recently hosted the Powering Pittsburgh Championships as part of their STEM program. The top three teams earned a donation. The Steelers are helping to power engineers of the future, continuing to further the development of young minds.

BROWNS SIGN DTs

This week, the Steelers will have a chance to avenge their loss to the Cleveland Browns. Sparks are likely going to fly, with both sides trading slight insults through the media. The Browns could be loading up in the trenches for this matchup.

According to their Twitter, the Browns have signed defensive tackles Michael Dwumfour and T.Y. McGill to their practice squad. Dwumfour is a younger player, only being in the NFL since 2021. On the other hand, McGill is a veteran, having been in the league since 2015. We’ll see if either one of them gets elevated for this game.