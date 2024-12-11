Depot After Dark: Warren Buys A Bronco, PFR Most Viewed Players, Chargers Add Former Steelers WR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 10.
WARREN BUYS A BRONCO
Jaylen Warren had a slow start to this season, but he’s heated up in a big way recently. Last week, Warren ran over people all game to help the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns. He’s due to make a little more money after this season, but it looks like he made a big purchase recently.
According to Toothman Ford on Twitter, Warren recently purchased a Ford Bronco. It’s a nice car, so long as Warren never owns a white version. That particular model has an ugly history with the NFL.
PFR MOST VIEWED PLAYERS
Pro Football Reference is one of the biggest sources for NFL player statistics. It houses an endless amount of data and is commonly used by fans who want to research specific players. Recently, on their Twitter, they shared which players had the most views on their page in every state in America, and the results will likely give Steelers fans a good laugh.
Oddly enough, Pennsylvania’s player is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The only two Steelers players available can be found in Illinois and Washington. Illinois’ player is Justin Fields, while Washington’s is Russell Wilson. Both those states house those players’ former teams. It seems like the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks fans are still interested in their former quarterbacks.
CHARGERS ADD FORMER STEELERS WR
Unfortunately, not every player can catch on with an NFL team, even if they’re with them in training camp. There are only so many spots available on a team’s roster. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is one of those unlucky players who couldn’t stick with the Steelers. Fitzpatrick joined the Steelers in 2023, but his time with them ended before this season started. He’s still in the NFL, though.
After the Steelers let him go, Fitzpatrick joined the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad. He was released a few days ago, but as the Chargers announced on Twitter, they’ve brought him back. They’re trying to make a playoff push, and we’ll see if Fitzpatrick gets any time on their active roster.