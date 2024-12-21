Depot After Dark: Ward Sharing Cowher’s Advice, Holmes Spreads Cheer, Steelers Play Instruments

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 20.

WARD SHARING COWHER’S ADVICE

Hines Ward was one of the most important parts of the Steelers’ championship teams in the 2000s. His tough demeanor fit the Steelers perfectly. Now, Ward is taking the next step in his football journey. This year, he was the wide receivers coach for Arizona State University. It sounds like he’s using some of the lessons he learned from Bill Cowher.

In a video from SunDevilSource on Twitter, Ward stated that he’s passing along some wise advice that Cowher gave to him. It’s almost like a full circle moment to see Ward go from the student to the teacher. Maybe one day he’ll even be as successful of a coach as Cowher.

Hines Ward is passing along advice to ASU's players that he received while playing for the Steelers to help them remain humble: "Coach (Bill) Cowher used to always tell me, 'You're not as good as you think you are, and you're not as bad as they say you are.'" pic.twitter.com/mPDioiuln5 — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) December 20, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

HOLMES SPREADS CHEER

Santonio Holmes is immortalized in Steelers history thanks to his exploits in Super Bowl 43. Unfortunately, his playing career fizzled out soon after that moment, but Holmes is still having a positive impact on the Pittsburgh community.

The Steelers recently released a video on their Twitter showing Holmes going around and giving presents to Steelers fans. The gifts look awesome, and it’s nice to see Holmes involved with the team, especially during the holidays.

We teamed up with @ToneTime10 and @Ticketmaster to spread some holiday joy and cheer. Happy Holidays, #SteelersNation! pic.twitter.com/xqrwM1fQSq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2024

STEELERS PLAY INSTRUMENTS

For the holidays, many NFL players go through their communities and spread joy. That includes the Steelers, but this year, it looks like they’re also doing some fun team-bonding activities.

As seen on the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Instagram, some players participated in playing instruments for the holidays. It seems like the professionals played some of the more elaborate instruments, but the Steelers are helping. Mike Tomlin’s commentary is hilarious, too. It’s good to see the team is clearly having some fun while they’re in the middle of a rough part of their schedule.