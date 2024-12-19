Depot After Dark: Steelers Binge Shows, Najee Didn’t Fumble, Sportsmanship Award Finalists

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 18.

STEELERS BINGE SHOWS

Next week, the Steelers will help make history by playing in one of the first NFL games exclusively streamed on Netflix. It’s crazy to think how Netflix has evolved into almost its own television network. Usually, it’s just used to watch movies or binge shows. It looks like the Steelers leaned into that history a little bit to promote the game.

On the team’s Twitter, several Steelers were asked what they’ve watched recently on Netflix. For anyone getting Netflix just for the game, this might be a good way to see what else the service has to offer. There’s an almost endless selection of shows and movies to pick through.

NAJEE DIDN’T FUMBLE

Last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t go how the Steelers wanted it to. They were dominated for all four quarters. Their offense did get going on one drive in the third quarter, but a fumble ended any hopes they had of winning. Watching the play, it looks like Najee Harris fumbled, but the lost ball was actually credited to Russell Wilson.

As seen on ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor’s Twitter, Harris actually didn’t know he wasn’t credited with the fumble. He seems very surprised, but he also doesn’t allow that to take any responsibility off of his shoulders. It’s a funny example of how strange some statistics are.

.@KevinGormanPGH told Najee Harris he wasn’t credited with the fumble vs. Philly, and the RB was shocked. “I wasn’t? That’s craaaaazy.” It went down in the play-by-play as an aborted snap/fumble on Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/lGTBX31oPq — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 18, 2024

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD FINALISTS

Art Rooney has one of the greatest legacies in all of NFL history. Rooney was the man at the top of the Steelers organization when they began dominating the league. He passed away in 1988, but the NFL still tries to keep his memory alive. One way they’ve done that is by presenting the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at the end of each season to a player who’s displayed the best sportsmanship on the field.

The NFL recently revealed who the finalists for this award are on their Twitter. The potential recipients in the AFC are Tua Tagovailoa, Khalil Mack, Josh Allen, and Maxx Crosby. The NFC players include Kyle Juszczyk, Leonard Williams, Budda Baker, and Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, no Steelers are up for the award this year, but there’s always next year.