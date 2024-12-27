Depot After Dark: Smokey Robinson At Game, Bengals Injuries, Jackson Breaks Rushing Record

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 26.

SMOKEY ROBINSON AT GAME

The Steelers have a colorful cast of celebrity fans. Many of those faces made their presence known at training camp earlier this year. It was an exciting summer to track celebrities in Latrobe. One of the most notable names is legendary singer Smokey Robinson. Robinson let the world know how much he loves the Steelers earlier this year, and he reaffirmed his devotion during this week’s game.

On the Steelers’ Twitter, Robinson can be seen leading the Terrible Towel Twirl for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Robinson’s presence didn’t propel the Steelers to a win. However, it was nice to see him get the fans excited before kickoff.

Shoutout to @smokeyrobinson for leading today's Towel Twirl 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zCJm3g20N5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2024

BENGALS INJURIES

With only one game left in the season, the Steelers don’t have much time to turn their season around. After a three-game losing streak, they’re in some trouble. However, they can still turn things around. Their final game is against the Cincinnati Bengals, who still have an outside shot at making the playoffs. They need to win this week first, though. It looks like they could be in a tough spot to do that.

As seen on the Bengals’ Twitter, they’ve got several key players that are questionable to play this week. That includes wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been great when healthy this year. However, when he’s hurt, the Bengals have struggled. If he’s out this week, the Bengals could be in trouble against the Denver Broncos.

JACKSON BREAKS RUSHING RECORD

Lamar Jackson is one of the most electric quarterbacks in NFL history. Although he’s only been in the league since 2018, Jackson has already racked up quite the resumé. He’s been named MVP twice, with a third one likely on the way. Part of that is because of his performance in recent games. He even set a record in his most recent game.

As seen on the Baltimore Ravens’ Twitter, Jackson did pass Michael Vick for most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Considering how unreal Vick was, it’s crazy that Jackson has already surpassed his career mark. It’s just another example of how dangerous Jackson is.