Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger At Volleyball Game, Birth Of Blitzburgh, Steelers Name Changemaker

ROETHLISBERGER AT VOLLEYBALL GAME

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He helped lead the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, their first since the 1970s. He’ll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, and he’s enjoying retirement now. It looks like he’s even getting interested in other sports.

As seen on the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Twitter account, Roethlisberger attended the recent game between the University of Oregon and the University of Pittsburgh. It seems like Roethlisberger and his kids have become big Pitt volleyball fans. It’s nice to see Roethlisberger still interacting with Pittsburgh sports.

BIRTH OF BLITZBURGH

The Steelers didn’t win a championship in the 1990s, but they didn’t lack great teams. That era was almost like a resurgence for the Steelers after the dark times of the 1980s. Bill Cowher did help lead the Steelers to one Super Bowl appearance. He did that by building back up the Steelers’ defense, which earned them the nickname Blitzburgh. The Steelers recently put together a nice look back at those teams.

Released on the Steelers’ YouTube channel today, A Steelers Story: Birth of Blitzburgh is a nice video highlighting an era of Steelers football that deserves more love. Maybe they didn’t win a championship, but they helped make the Steelers relevant again.

STEELERS NAME CHANGEMAKER

The Steelers have been one of the best teams in the NFL, looking like they could be a championship contender. However, for as good as they’ve been on the field, they haven’t neglected to make a difference off the field, too. They recently revealed the winner of the 2024 Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

As seen on the Steelers Community Relations Twitter, Caroline Frantz, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Duquesne University’s School of Nursing BSN-AID program, won the award. Winning this award means Frantz will receive a $10,000 donation. She’ll also be honored during their game on Christmas, so be on the lookout for that.