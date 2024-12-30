Depot After Dark: Le’Veon Bell Wants To Fight Pacman Jones, Ex-Steeler Makes Game-Winning Play, Texans Wake-up Call?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 28.

Le’Veon Bell Wants To Fight Pacman Jones

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is challenging former Cincinnati Bengals DB Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to a fight. Taking aim at him on Twitter on Sunday, Bell threatened to knock Jones “into next week, and that’s without even trying.”

Adam Jones thinks he's a "tough guy" … tell buddy I'll knock him into next week, and thats without even trying .. Mr "Pacman" can get "packed" up .. we can set up a fight anytime you wanna do it .. i'm like that, and you can find out .. somebody tell mr tough guy that! lol — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 29, 2024

The beef apparently stems from an earlier video Jones made towards Bell. For some, high school drama never leaves them.

Now, Bell is asking Jones to get into the ring.

Since his football career ended, Bell has become a boxer. Jones, who dabbled in professional wrestling as a player, retired from the NFL in 2019 and has since made media appearances primarily on the Pat McAfee Show. However, legal issues have kept him away, including a November arrest at the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Ahkello Witherspoon Saves The Day

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is making plays on the other side of the United States. He came up large with a diving interception to preserve a Saturday night win against the Arizona Cardinals. He caught a deflection off TE Trey McBride’s helmet with under a minute to play and the Rams leading by four.

Deflected and PICKED in the end zone. What a grab by Witherspoon! 📺: #AZvsLAR on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DCKepFjgoT — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

It was Witherspoon’s first interception of the season. Picked up by the Rams in 2023, he recorded three interceptions across 17 starts. In more of a reserve role in 2024, it’s nice to see him still making plays. At his best, Witherspoon can be an effective corner, but his career has been volatile.

Texans Hoping To Bounce Back

Coming off a blowout 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and skidding to the finish line in Steelers-like fashion, the Houston Texans are hoping to be woken up. Speaking post-game, QB C.J. Stroud is hopeful the team will start digging out of the hole they’ve made.

“I’m sure a lot of people in their careers had this type of game before,” Stroud said via NFL.com. “I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s foreign, but it is necessary to wake you up. That’s what it’s going to do for me and this team.”

Starting the season 6-2, the Texans have gone 3-5 since and lost their past two games. Locked into the No. 4 seed, there’s a decent chance they’ll draw the Steelers Wild Card weekend if Pittsburgh remains the No. 5 seed. It could be a battle between two teams trying to escape a funk.

The Texans finish their season traveling to Tennessee to play the Titans next weekend.