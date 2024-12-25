Depot After Dark: Hoak Honored By HOF, Steelers-Ravens Ratings, Steelers Make Cookies

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 24.
HOAK HONORED BY HOF
Dick Hoak is maybe one of the most underrated figures in Steelers history. Hoak was both a player and a coach for the Steelers, spending over 40 years with the organization. The Steelers honored Hoak by including him in their inaugural Hall of Honor. Now, the greater NFL world is honoring him.
As the Steelers announced on Twitter, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Hoak in 2025 as part of the Awards of Excellence. This award was created a few years ago to honor those in roles that the Hall of Fame doesn’t normally recognize. It’s nice to see Hoak.
STEELERS-RAVENS RATINGS
The Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, but as a whole, the game was exciting. It had multiple twists and turns, and it seemed like anyone’s game to win at multiple points. That exciting action is reflected in the ratings for this game, too.
As seen on Fox Sports PR’s Twitter, this latest chapter in the burning rivalry between the Steelers and the Ravens drew 15.4 million viewers. It was reportedly the most-watched telecast of the day on any network. That’s an incredible mark. Unfortunately, the Steelers couldn’t win in front of that audience.
STEELERS MAKE COOKIES
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all. This time of year is fantastic for numerous reasons. One of the most delicious holiday traditions is making cookies. They might not be for everyone, but it’s an important part of the season for some people. Steelers players recently put a funny spin on this tradition, too.
On the team’s website, multiple players were asked to make the best cookie they could in sixty seconds. It’s a funny video that’s appropriate for the time of year.