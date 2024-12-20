Depot After Dark: Heyward Surprises Fan, Steelers Cast Themselves, Burrow’s Christmas Presents

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 19.

HEYWARD SURPRISES FAN

The holidays are a time for coming together, spending quality time with loved ones, and appreciating what you have. Many people express that by giving gifts to one another. Steelers 2024 Fan of the Year Taylor Sinnott just received one of the best gifts any Steelers fan could get.

On their Twitter, the Steelers posted a video of Heyward talking to Sinnott and surprising her with a Steelers-themed Madden 25 Xbox. The tweet specifies that Sinnott is a Child Life Specialist and she plays Madden with some of her patients. This is an awesome gift to commemorate Sinnott’s incredible deeds.

.@CamHeyward surprised our 2024 Fan of the Year Taylor Sinnott, who is a Child Life Specialist and plays Madden with some of her patients, with a #Steelers-themed #Madden25 Xbox. @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wM1tm0iXkM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2024

STEELERS CAST THEMSELVES

The Steelers have to play the Baltimore Ravens in just a few days, but no matter how that game turns out, they’ll have to turn around quickly. Just a handful of days later, they’ll have to play the Kansas City Chiefs. That game will air on Netflix, a service most known for its selection of movies and shows. The Steelers recently did a fun exercise that involves that aspect of Netflix.

On Netflix’s Twitter, multiple Steelers players were asked which Netflix show they would cast themselves in. There are a host of different options, with multiple players giving different answers. It’s a fun way to promote the upcoming game.

BURROW’S CHRISTMAS PRESENTS

This season has mostly been a nightmare for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve been behind the eight ball since the year began, never looking like a playoff team, let alone a real contender. That doesn’t mean Joe Burrow hasn’t been playing out of his mind, though. If his team had a few more wins, Burrow would be in the MVP discussion. It sounds like he’s still giving back to his teammates despite the team’s failure.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic on Twitter, Burrow gifted each of his offensive lineman with authentic Japanese katana swords. It sounds like each sword is unique and has its own story. It’s an insane gift idea, but one Burrow clearly put thought into. It’s important for quarterbacks to take care of their offensive linemen, and Burrow has that down pat.