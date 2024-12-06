Depot After Dark: Freiermuth Helping Kids, Steagles Flashback, Russ Happy To Be NVP

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 5.
FREIERMUTH HELPING KIDS
We’re in full swing of the holiday season now. Christmas is right around the corner, with the season of giving presenting opportunities to do good things for others. The Steelers aren’t shying away from that. Recently, Pat Freiermuth helped kick off the season.
As Steelers Community Relations shared Wednesday on Twitter, Freiermuth surprised a group of kids and took them out shopping. It’s a great way to give back to those who deserve it most. Christmas can be nice for everyone, but there’s a different kind of magic with it for kids.
STEAGLES FLASHBACK
Looking at the history of the NFL can be fun sometimes. Usually, most fans only look back on the time from the first Super Bowl onward. However, the NFL has a lot of interesting exploits from before then. Specifically, the Steelers have been involved in some fascinating situations.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Twitter recently shared that on this day in 1943, the Steagles played their last game. For those of you unaware, the Steagles were a combination of the Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles. This situation was born due to players being drafted into the armed forces. It would be crazy to see something like this happen today.
RUSS HAPPY TO BE NVP
Russell Wilson had an insane day against the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Steelers to victory. For his exploits, he received several accolades, including being named Nickelodeon’s NVP. It seems like he’s happy to receive the honor too.
Wilson took to Instagram to share his reaction. Funnily enough, it seems like he’s more excited because he gets to see how his kids react. For as incredible of a player as he is, Wilson seems to try and be just as good of a father. That’s another reason why Wilson is such a good leader for the Steelers.