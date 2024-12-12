Depot After Dark: Former Steelers Kicker Wins Award, Wilson Launches Center, Special Holiday Patch

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 11.

FORMER STEELERS KICKER WINS AWARD

Chris Boswell has been the best kicker in the NFL this year. He’s won multiple games for the Steelers, a perfect example of consistency. He probably isn’t going to be replaced anytime soon. However, the Steelers have brought kickers in during the offseason to give Boswell some rest. Matthew Wright is one of those players, and it seems he’s carving his own path now.

Wright has had multiple stints with the Steelers. However, due to injuries, he’s currently the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs. This past week, he helped win the game for them, kicking the game-winning field goal. That earned him the honor of being the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s good recognition for Wright.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

WILSON LAUNCHES CENTER

Russell Wilson’s legacy on the field has been questioned over the past few years. However, he’s silenced a lot of that criticism with the Steelers. Off the field, though, there’s no question that Wilson is an upstanding model citizen. He’s constantly working to do good for those in need. He and his wife, Ciara, recently took that a step further.

Wilson stated on Twitter that he and Ciara had launched their first-ever Why Not You Center at the Boys and Girls Club in Pittsburgh. It’s a great way for Wilson to use some of his privilege to help today’s youth. Say what you will about him, but Wilson is a good human.

We launched our 1st ever “WHY NOT YOU Center” today at the Boys & Girls Club in Pittsburgh! Our @WhyNotYouFdn is so proud! A dream come true! GRATEFUL! 🖤💛 @Ciara #WhyNotYou pic.twitter.com/IjOrOgia1f — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2024

SPECIAL HOLIDAY PATCH

The Steelers are in the homestretch of their season now. This always seemed to be the most challenging part of their schedule. Part of that is because they have to play a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. It comes on a Wednesday, too, which means the NFL is trying to make it feel even more special. Part of that altered presentation will be seen on the players’ jerseys.

Adam Schefter reported on his Twitter recently that the four teams playing on Christmas will have a special holiday-themed patch on their jerseys for Weeks 16 and 17. It’s a fun little addition that helps commemorate the event.