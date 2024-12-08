Depot After Dark: Connect Four, The Rizzler, Two Former Steelers Elevated

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 7.

HERBIG BEATS QUEEN IN CONNECT FOUR

The Steelers looked to have some team bonding today ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. On OLB Nick Herbig’s Instagram story, he posted a video after he beat Patrick Queen in a game of Connect Four, with the caption “another day and I’m still undefeated.”

It’s good to see the Steelers defense bonding and engaging in some friendly competition, but they’re going to need to come out ready to play against the Browns tomorrow. Herbig brought the boom in Connect Four, and now he’s going to have to do it on the field.

THE RIZZLER SHOUTS OUT STEELERS

If you haven’t heard, the viral sensation The Rizzler put out a new Christmas song, and in it, he shouts out Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers.

“All I gotta do is flex the jaw, and I can steal her, like Terry Bradshaw.”

The Rizzler just dropped the hardest Christmas song of all time pic.twitter.com/6ZpwimZYZP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2024

The whole verse goes kind of hard, honestly, and it won’t be the last time you hear it if you’re of a certain demographic, as it’s already all over my TikTok. In case you’re unfamiliar, The Rizzler gained popularity from TikTok and particularly through his collaboration with the Costco Guys. Maybe he’ll be tuning into Steelers-Browns tomorrow.

FORMER STEELERS ELEVATED

The Carolina Panthers elevated two former Steelers off their practice squad to their active roster, with LB Jacoby Windmon and WR Dan Chisena being called up, the team announced today.

Windmon was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2024 NFL Draft and was with the team during training camp and the preseason. Windmon’s played in three games this season with Carolina, making two total tackles.

Chisena has played in two games this seasons with the Panthers. He spent time with the Steelers during the 2023 offseason, signed by the team following a stint with the Vikings. He played four games last season with the Arizona Cardinals. The two of them will look to help Carolina pick up a win against the Steelers’ Week 15 opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.