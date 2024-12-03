Depot After Dark: Cam Heyward Ticket Giveaway, Calvin Austin III Throwback, Tomlin And Russ Celebrate

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 2.

CAM HEYWARD TICKEY GIVEAWAY

It’s that time of year again. No, not the holiday season. It’s time for Pro Bowl voting. At this point, the Pro Bowl has turned into a sort of popularity contest. However, it’s still important because some players can get a bonus if they make the Pro Bowl. For others, it could add to their legacy on their way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cam Heyward is taking an interesting approach to getting votes.

As he announced on Twitter, Heyward is running a contest giving away two tickets to their next home game on December 8th. To enter, fans need to reply to Heyward’s post with a screenshot of either a confirmed subscription to his podcast or a Pro Bowl vote for him on the NFL’s website. Get your entries in while you can, and hopefully it helps add to Heyward’s legacy.

Giving away 2️⃣ tickets to our next home game on December 8! To enter to win, reply to this post with a screenshot showing: 1. Confirmed podcast subscription to @NotJustFootball OR 2. Cam Heyward #ProBowlVote on the NFL’s official website Winner will be notified Friday at… — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 2, 2024

CALVIN AUSTIN III THROWBACK

Calvin Austin III has stepped up for the Steelers this year. They didn’t have a defined number two wide receiver when the year opened. Austin has done a good job standing out. His stats aren’t mind-blowing, but he’s developed a nice connection with Russell Wilson. It seems that might be a dream come true for him.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals, Austin took to Instagram to post a throwback of him wearing Wilson’s jersey as a kid. It’s funny because it puts into perspective just how long Wilson has been in the league. Austin is doing a good job turning his childhood dream into reality.

Calvin Austin III posted a picture of him wearing a Russell Wilson Seahawks jersey as a kid on his IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/5NuqzIqHqF — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 2, 2024

TOMLIN AND RUSS CELEBRATE

The Steelers convincingly beat the Cincinnati Bengals, letting their offense lead them to victory. This helped wash off more of the narrative surrounding Russell Wilson. He came out and lit the Bengals up, proving he’s still got a lot left in the tank. Wilson and Mike Tomlin both seemed extremely happy after the win.

As seen on 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter, Tomlin and Wilson shared a big hug after the game. Tomlin even sealed the celebration with a kiss on Wilson’s head. It just shows how close those two are and why Wilson is thriving in Pittsburgh. The two of them have the Steelers rolling, and hopefully, they can continue to carry this momentum down the stretch.