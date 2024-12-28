Depot After Dark: Calvin Austin Staying Positive, D-Line Still No. 1, Kenny Pickett Opportunity

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 27.
CALVIN AUSTIN STAYING POSITIVE
The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak in December. You guys know the drill. These types of streaks come with negative news cycles and frustration in the locker room.
Calvin Austin III, who Roman Wilson called the leader of the WR room in the offseason, is taking the positive route.
On his Instagram, Austin shared a photo of him shaking Russell Wilson’s hand with the caption, “Love my teammates! Best days are ahead!”
Wilson talked about the need to stay positive and focused, so hopefully they can use that (and a bit of the frustration) to fuel a turnaround.
D-LINE STILL NO. 1
Pro Football Focus has had the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the defensive line rankings for the entire season. That hasn’t changed even after the losing streak.
“Despite navigating one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, the Steelers’ defensive line has consistently dominated,” wrote PFF’s John Kosko. “Alex Highsmith has recorded a sack in three straight games, generating 16 pressures over that span. T.J. Watt, meanwhile, continues to excel as one of the league’s premier run-defending edge defenders, bolstering a unit that remains a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.”
Because of the Wednesday game on Christmas, this was published after (but not including) Week 17’s game in which they failed to sack Mahomes. The defensive line was negated by a quick passing game and the few opportunities they had to create sacks, Mahomes escaped the pressure with his legs.
KENNY PICKETT OPPORTUNITY
Pickett is getting his first start since Week 13 of the 2023 season when he suffered a high-ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals. It is an unexpected opportunity for him after inexplicably forcing his way out of Pittsburgh because of an unwanted quarterback competition to go to a team with an even more established quarterback.
The NFL Network insiders discussed how big of an opportunity it is for him this week.
“When you look big picture with him…this is a great way for Kenny Pickett to reestablish his reputation and his resume as a potential starter for the 2025 season,” said Ian Rapoport on X.