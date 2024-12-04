Depot After Dark: Browns LB Out, Fields Plays Football With Fans, Polamalu And The Rock

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 3.

BROWNS LB OUT

This week, the Steelers have a chance to get some revenge against the Cleveland Browns. Just a few weeks ago, the Steelers lost a brutal game to the Browns, halting some of their momentum. Now, they can avenge that loss. It seems like the Browns won’t be getting back one of their star defenders, either.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been out for the last few weeks with a scary injury. His practice window has recently opened, but as reported by Browns writer Scott Petrak, Owusu-Koramoah won’t be returning this week. He is their best linebacker, so his absence will likely continue to be felt.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski rules out JOK (neck) for this week vs. #Steelers, he'll remain on IR.

Doesn't go beyond this week as to when he might be able to return. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 3, 2024

FIELDS PLAYS FOOTBALL WITH KIDS

Justin Fields did an admirable job as the Steelers’ starting quarterback over the first six weeks of the year. He helped them stay afloat at 4-2, and since Russell Wilson has taken over, he’s been the ultimate pro. Fields has even continued to help the team in certain packages on offense. It looks like he’s still keeping his spirits up off the field, too.

As he posted on his Instagram, Fields recently went out to play catch with some fans in Pittsburgh. It looks like a really cool and fun time. While Fields is currently the backup, he did do a lot to rebuild his value this year.

POLAMALU AND THE ROCK

Troy Polamalu is one of the best defenders in Steelers history. There’s no arguing that. He’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a reason. However, for as good of a football player he was, he’s an even better person. Polamalu has always been a model citizen and loves representing his Samoan heritage. Recently, it looks like he enjoyed helping promote that heritage.

Polamalu isn’t the only famous Samoan. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the world. It looks like the two met up to promote Johnson’s new movie, Moana 2, as seen on the Steelers’ Twitter. Polamalu did have a cameo in the first Moana, and it looks like he’s trying to stay connected with the franchise.