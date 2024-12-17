Depot After Dark: Bengals DE Injury Update, Kuntz Helps Teens, Heyward Giving Tickets Away

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 16.

BENGALS DE INJURY UPDATE

During this time of year, injuries pile up for NFL teams. The Steelers are dealing with their own issues, with George Pickens and T.J. Watt nursing injuries. However, they aren’t the only AFC North team having injury issues. The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes are dashed, but they could be looking at worse luck to finish the season.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Bengals pass defensive end Sam Hubbard won’t play in Week 16 due to a PCL injury. However, he isn’t ruled out for the season yet. The Steelers’ final regular season game is against the Bengals, and we’ll see if Hubbard can suit up.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard (PCL) won't play in Week 16 but not yet ruled out for season, per coach Zac Taylorhttps://t.co/MdDHkCY6yO pic.twitter.com/rhwqXr6iez — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 16, 2024

KUNTZ HELPS TEENS

Long snapper might be the position on the football field that receives the least glamor. It isn’t very often you hear a long snapper get credit for a team’s success. However, Christian Kuntz has done a good job for the Steelers. He’s helped their special teams unit be one of the best in the league. He’s also done a good job representing the team off the field.

As seen on Steelers Community Relations’ Twitter, Kuntz partnered with the Foster Love Project last week to take a handful of teens to Dave and Buster’s. He also surprised them with some holiday gifts. It’s nice to see Kuntz give back to his team’s city.

On Friday, @ckuntz24 and his teammates partnered with @FosterLovePgh to take 10 teens to Dave & Busters for dinner & a fun night of playing games. They also surprised them with signed items and gift cards for them to go shopping for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/wTkgc65XUR — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) December 14, 2024

HEYWARD GIVING AWAY TICKETS

Pro Bowl voting is almost up for the year. With only a few days left, several Steelers are in the running to make the Pro Bowl. It seems like Cam Heyward is trying to make sure he receives this accolade.

On his Twitter, Heyward announced that he would be giving away two tickets to the Steelers game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Twitter. To enter, fans just need to follow the instructions in his tweet. It’s a nice way for Heyward to earn votes and give back to fans. For a player gunning to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, every accolade counts for Heyward.