Depot After Dark: Anniversary Of Jesse James Catch, Pruitt Gets Married, Chiefs WR Practices Fully

ANNIVERSARY OF JESSE JAMES CATCH

Every NFL team has its own history of controversial moments, including the Steelers. Maybe the biggest recent moment involves former Steelers tight end Jesse James. James was with the Steelers from 2015 to 2018, and unfortunately, his most memorable moment with the team is likely not a happy memory for most fans.

Seven years ago today, James “caught” a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots. However, officials deemed that James did not survive the ground and, therefore, did not catch the ball. It’s an incredibly frustrating moment that led to the Steelers losing an incredibly important game. Seven years later, watching it is just as irritating.

Seven years ago today we were all witnesses to Steelers TE Jesse James being robbed of a touchdown against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Gk2MaT6NND — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2024

PRUITT GETS MARRIED

When Arthur Smith was hired as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, he brought along some players he’s worked with. One of those players is tight end MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt has been with Smith with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. With the Steelers, he’s made some solid plays, but it looks like he’s got some big off-field news.

As the Steelers revealed on their Twitter, Pruitt recently got married. It’s an exciting time in the season, and now it’s even more exciting for Pruitt. Hopefully, he can get a Super Bowl ring to go along with his wedding ring.

Congratulations to the Pruitts! 💍 pic.twitter.com/MEAEqfViNm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2024

CHIEFS WR PRACTICES FULLY

Although the Kansas City Chiefs have looked weak at times this season, they’re still at the top of the AFC. The Steelers will play them in just a few days, too. Although Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an injury, it looks like other players are getting healthy.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Chiefs WR Marquise Brown practiced fully on Tuesday. He was on injured reserve for most of this season but was recently activated. It seems like he could be ready for the Steelers game. Brown is a dangerous downfield threat and will only make the Chiefs more dangerous.