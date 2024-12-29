Depot After Dark: 10 Greatest Steelers, New Mock Adds WR, Remembering Greg Gumbel

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 28.

10 Greatest Steelers

Fox Sports put together a list of the top-ten players in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. No surprise topping the charts was DT Joe Greene. Quarterbacks occupied the next two spots, Terry Bradshaw No. 2 and Ben Roethlisberger No. 3. LB Jack Ham and S Troy Polamalu rounded out the rest of the top five.

Who are the 10 greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all time? Here is how we ranked them: https://t.co/jo61ZhdERd pic.twitter.com/1rXq7kFKZB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 28, 2024

Notable names who didn’t crack the list include all of the franchise’s top receivers: Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, and Hines Ward. EDGE James Harrison and T.J. Watt also fail to make the list while S Donnie Shell also missed out on the cut. Overall, it’s a solid list.

Steelers Add WR In New Mock Draft

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller has Pittsburgh adding a top-tier wide receiver in his latest mock draft, the Steelers selecting Texas WR Isaiah Bond with the 25th overall selection.

“Bond could be a special player at the NFL level because few players have had his combination of explosiveness, fluidity, and natural route-running prowess over the years.”

An Alabama transfer, Miller note an ankle injury and poor chemistry with QB Quinn Ewers put a damper on Bond’s production. He caught just 33 passes for 532-yards and five touchdowns as his Longhorns prepare to play in the College Football Playoff.

If Bond became the pick, he’d be the first Steelers first-round receiver taken since Santonio Holmes in 2006.

Remembering Greg Gumbel

Some sad news yesterday. Long-time commentator Greg Gumbel died at 78 after a battle with cancer. A talent who covered a variety of sports, Gumbel served as the play-by-play man for CBS throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and early 2020s.

One of Gumbel’s most memorable Steelers’ calls came in in the 2010 Divisional Game against the Baltimore Ravens. A rookie Antonio Brown making a clutch helmet catch down the right sideline in a tie game with two minutes left. His 58-yard catch on 3rd and 19 put the ball on the Ravens’ 4-yard-line, setting up a game-winning RB Rashard Mendenhall touchdown.

Take a listen below.