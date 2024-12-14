Dan Moore Jr. Confident Ahead Of Steelers-Eagles Matchup: ‘They’re A Really Good Team, But So Are We’

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a tough test on Sunday. Pittsburgh’s proven they can beat quality teams in 2024, but they’ll have their work cut out for them as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Gearing up for the home stretch of the regular season, this weekend’s game is one of the NFL’s marquee matchups. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. knows it.

Like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh is on a run. Since Russell Wilson was inserted as the starting quarterback, the Steelers have won six of seven, their only loss having a controversial ending in a messy, snowy game. The offense especially has been on a roll, posting 37 and 27 points in back-to-back weeks.

Moore Jr. respects the Eagles but isn’t backing down from the fight.

“They’re definitely on a roll,” Moore told WMBS’ George Von Benko this week. “We know regardless of that, they’re a great team. Regardless of their record, they are what they are. They’re a really good team, but so are we. So, we’re just gonna try to go in with that confidence, do what we try to do every single week, impose our will up front, and win in the trenches.”

Beating the Eagles in the trenches is a very tough thing to do. Philadelphia has survived off their rushing attack this year, with Saquon Barkley having a career-year in his first season with the team Pittsburgh’s chances of winning revolve around their ability to stop him, and win the line of scrimmage early and often.

Dan Moore and the rest of the offense will have their work cut out for them. The Eagles have been stout against the run, allowing 1,375 yards on the ground this year. That number is the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Philadelphia’s getting to the passer at a high rate as well. Their 37 sacks are tied for the seventh-most in the league.

Given that information, Moore is right to understand that this game will be won or lost in the trenches. However, if Moore’s confident, that’s a great sign. In their only loss over the past seven games, Moore admitted that Pittsburgh didn’t feel as confident as they should have. For the Steelers to beat the Eagles they’ll need that reassurance. It seems like they’ve got it.