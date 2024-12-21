Cory Trice Jr. Active, Will Play Against Ravens

For the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 3, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. will dress and play on a gameday. Trice is active for the first time since landing on injured reserve early this year from a hamstring injury suffered in September against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trice is getting a helmet with starting CB Donte Jackson out with a recurring back injury. Trice spent roughly two months on injured reserve, the team using his entire 21-day window after returning to practice. He was activated off IR and to the team’s 53-man roster ahead of Week 14 but was inactive for the Steelers’ games against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Trice gets a helmet and will see some amount of snaps against the Baltimore Ravens. James Pierre could still start, the team’s top backup corner and starting gunner who finished out the Eagles game after Jackson left with his injury. If that remains, Trice will serve as the top backup outside corner behind Joey Porter Jr. and Pierre.

The Steelers’ seventh round pick in 2023, injuries have been an unfortunate part of Trice’s resume. He suffered repeated leg injuries in college at Purdue, including a torn ACL. During his first padded practice with Pittsburgh, Trice suffered a torn ACL and missed the rest of the season. Eased back into action during 2024’s training camp, he made the 53-man roster with solid preseason performances.

Trice’s biggest moment came in Week 2, recording his first interception off Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix. It was a key pick in the end zone that kept the Broncos off the scoreboard in a low-scoring contest, the Steelers going on to win 13-6.

He also saw early-season work in dime packages before suffering the hamstring injury on a punt against the Chargers.

For the season, Trice has logged 28 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams. He has two tackles and that interception.