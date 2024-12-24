Communication Breakdowns ‘Probably The Consequence’ Of Missing SS DeShon Elliott, Says Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot of things wrong against the Baltimore Ravens, which is why they lost. However, maybe their most aggravating flaw was the miscommunication in their defense. That’s supposed to be arguably the best unit in the NFL, but against the Ravens, they got torched. Mike Tomlin attributed some of those issues to not having DeShon Elliott on the field.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of communicating on the back end,” Tomlin said Tuesday on The Mike Tomlin Show. “It’s probably the consequence of not having DeShon Elliott, but it’s just too late in the year for errors and miscommunication such as that. Obviously, it cost us in the game. You gotta make good people settle for three. That four-point swing oftentimes is the difference in really close ballgames.”

Elliott did miss the last two games with a hamstring injury, and his absence was felt. Considering this is his first year with the Steelers, his importance may seem surprising, but Elliott is a key piece of this defense.

One reason Elliott’s absence from the field could impact communication issues is the stress it puts on Minkah Fitzpatrick. Without Elliott, Fitzpatrick has to play a similar role as he did last year. He’s forced to play closer to the line of scrimmage because the Steelers don’t have quality depth at safety.

Also, Elliott is a key communicator in his own right. He’s been making plays for the Steelers since Week 1. There’s a strong argument to be made that Elliott is the Steelers’ best tackler. That’s become even more obvious with him out. Their missed tackles have skyrocketed since he got hurt.

Luckily, it looks like Elliott is finally healthy. He should be ready to go against the Kansas City Chiefs. That should be music to every fan’s ears. The Chiefs have a strong cast of playmakers on offense, and with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball, the Steelers’ defense will need to be at their best. Elliott should help fix some of the leaks this defense has been dealing with.

However, the Steelers might be up the creek without a paddle if he doesn’t. Tomlin is correct that it’s too late in the year for the Steelers to be making these kinds of mistakes. The playoffs are right around the corner, and miscommunication and missed tackles will kill the Steelers in that environment. Hopefully, Elliott’s return will shore up their defense and get them back on track.