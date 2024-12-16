Chris Simms ‘Not Giving Up’ On Steelers After Getting Outclassed By Eagles

Week 15 did not do the Pittsburgh Steelers any favors. They got run over by the Philadelphia Eagles, never really looking like they could win that game. They’re also dealing with a litany of injuries at several key positions. With the Baltimore Ravens coming up on Saturday, things don’t look great for the Steelers at the moment. However, analyst Chris Simms isn’t ready to panic yet.

“Pittsburgh needs George Pickens back because he’s their biggest playmaker,” Simms said Monday on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “He’s the one guy that takes pressure off their offense, that can get chunk plays. He can win outside, one-on-one, if they start to run the ball. I’m not giving up on the Steelers, certainly. I just think the Eagles are in a special little class by themselves right now.”

Simms is correct not to condemn the Steelers for this loss. The Eagles are an excellent team, and historically, the Steelers play poorly in Philadelphia. Despite the loss, they’re still 10-4 and atop the AFC North. Their season is far from over.

However, things could get out of hand quickly if they fall flat against the Ravens. If the Steelers win that game, they’ll secure the AFC North crown. If they lose, the door will be wide open for the Ravens to overtake them. The sky isn’t falling yet, but that could change quickly.

Like Simms says, the Steelers need to get healthy. While the Eagles’ defense is extremely talented, that’s no excuse for how poorly the Steelers’ offense played. They couldn’t run the ball, and their passing game looked lost without Pickens. With any luck, he’ll return this week, and the offense will find its footing again.

Pickens isn’t the only major Steelers dealing with an injury, either. Perhaps more importantly, T.J. Watt rolled his ankle against the Eagles, so his status for this week is up in the air. Without Watt, the Steelers have struggled to win games. Their chances of beating the Ravens seem slim if he and Pickens don’t suit up.

Thankfully, there might not be any opponent the Steelers play harder than the Ravens. Even if they don’t have Watt and Pickens, they’re going to embrace the next-man-up mentality. They’ve done more with less against the Ravens.

If they do lose that game, they’ll still have a chance to win the AFC North. It might feel like time to panic, but the Steelers will still have two games left to play. Their story won’t be written until the regular season officially ends.